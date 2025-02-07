Deadline to register to vote in Pinellas County local elections is Monday, February 10th

Voting sign in Gulfport, Florida, by Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2024).

Pinellas County’s municipal elections are coming next month, and the deadline to register to vote is Monday, February 10th.

The Pinellas Supervisor of Elections office says local elections, which are often overlooked, can make a big difference.

Elections will be held in Gulfport, Indian Shores, Indian Rocks Beach, Oldsmar, Redington Shores, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach, Tarpon Springs, and Treasure Island.

Voters will pick mayors, city council, and commissioners depending on their residence.

Ashley McKnight-Taylor is the Communications Director for the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections

She says in elections like these, every vote counts.

“We have seen that traditionally here in Pinellas County that a contest could be decided by a matter of 2, 3, 4, or 5 votes. And so your voice absolutely matters, and you should come out and vote,” McKnight-Taylor told WMNF.

Tarpon Springs voters will see over 20 amendments on the ballot. One would expand the city’s power to seize private property through imminent domain.

“I think there could be potentially a lot of implications for that municipality, and folks who live in Tarpon Springs should be interested in that,” McKnight-Taylor said.

She says even if you voted by mail in November’s general election, you must renew your request if you want to again.

McKnight-Taylor also had a message for those in Pinellas County uprooted from the storms.

“So if you are displaced and living in a different location throughout the county, or even the state, and you are having the rest of your mail forwarded, such as your bills and other mail, your ballot will not be forwarded,”

Election Day is March 11th.

For more information, including how to register or check your registration, polling locations in Pinellas County, and to request a mail-in ballot, click here.