“Defining Success” on Morning Energy

During the 2018 Labor Day weekend, Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on “The Cosby Show” from 1985 to 1992, was job-shamed online for working at Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. A female shopper snapped a picture of Owens as he was working and posted it to a few celebrity websites. Her action resulted in a wave of negative responses and also a lot of publicity for Owens Owens went on to say in various interviews that, “There’s no job better than another…every job is worthwhile…” and that he hoped his experience will reshape “what it means to work, the honor of the working person, the dignity of work.” Owens comments begs the question, “What is Success?”

It has been said that, “Success doesn’t come out and find you, you have to go out and get it”. However, success still mean different things to different people and on Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the different meaning of “success” as it relates to various areas of our lives such as: How to have a successful career, How to have successful relationships or Simply recognizing that you are successful because you are better off than what others thought you should or could be…..

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey.

