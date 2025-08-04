Democratic legislators send letter demanding air conditioning in Florida jails, prisons

Prison bars illustration by Rawf8 via iStock for WMNF News.

As Florida faces record-breaking heat, some are concerned about conditions for inmates in Florida correctional facilities without air conditioning.

Two Democratic state representatives sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections demanding action for the heat conditions they call “life-threatening.”

Jacksonville Representative Angie Nixon said she sent the letter after hearing stories of inmates suffering heat exhaustion and passing out.

“Those aren’t the type of conditions we should be okay with happening in our state, and, you know, I’m calling on Secretary Dixon to do something about it,” Nixon told WMNF.

Nixon said the inmates facing heat with no air conditioning is illegal and cruel and unusual punishment.

“We’re facing record-breaking temperatures all across or states, and you know, people have reached out and said that folks are passing out and is lethargic,” Nixon said.

The letter, signed by Nixon and Tampa representative Dianne Hart, calls on the Florida Department of Corrections to audit climate control systems and require facilities to make a plan on how to manage heat in prisons.

If this does not happen, they will send a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Roughly three-quarters of Florida prisons lack AC, according to the Department of Corrections.

In July, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a pilot program that would’ve installed AC in Miami-Dade prisons.

The FDC did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment on the letter.