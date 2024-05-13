Donate Now!
Democratic state leaders, mothers discuss November abortion measure

Posted on by Chris Young
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried. Hemp marijuana
Nikki Fried. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (21 June 2019).

Coming off of Mother’s Day weekend, many are reflecting on abortion access in Florida. Democrats are pushing for support for a November ballot measure to put abortion rights in the state constitution.

Nikki Fried is the Florida Democratic Party Chairperson. She was joined on a zoom call  by Democratic state leaders and mothers to discuss abortion rights.

“This past Mother’s Day carries a renewed sense of obligation. For the first time in over 50 years, young women and children in Florida have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers did following the landmark Roe v Wade Decision in 1973.”

Leaders spoke about the importance of Amendment 4. It would ensure abortion rights and remove Florida’s six week abortion ban.

Hedder Pierre is an immigrant whose mother died in childbirth. Pierre and her daughter spoke on the call.

“Wherever my daughter finds herself, regardless of how I feel, those are her decisions, and my job is to support her.”

This amendment would need at least 60% of votes to be added to the state constitution.

 

