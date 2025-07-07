Democratic Tampa representative ‘doesn’t understand’ why DeSantis vetoed bipartisan parole bill

Rep. Dianne Hart (D) in the Florida House. Credit: The Florida Channel April 2023

Listen:

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that passed unanimously through the legislature that would have helped some inmates leave prison earlier.

But the bill sponsor says she doesn’t understand the governor’s veto.

House Bill 181, which received bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, would have benefited a small percentage of inmates in Florida eligible for parole.

The bill was sponsored by Tampa Democratic Representative Dianne Hart.

“In Florida, we don’t have a parole system. However, what we do have is a commission on offender review that kind of acts as a parole commission that has the opportunity to either allow you an opportunity to get out on parole or not,” Hart told WMNF.

The bill would’ve codified that the Florida Commission on Offender Review considers the severity of an inmate’s crime and whether they participated in self-improvement programs and education while incarcerated.

However, DeSantis vetoed the bill, calling it “too lenient.”

That’s a claim Hart says she doesn’t get.

“Why is it lenient? Because a Democrat brings it forth? Because all of my Republican colleagues supported it. The bill was supported by Barnaby out of North Florida as the prime co-sponsor of the bill, a Republican, so, I just don’t understand,” Hart said.

Hart says she wants the bill will be back again during the next legislative session, and suggested letting a Republican lawmaker sponsor the bill.

“The governor is full of you-know-what and he really needs to understand that people are people and they deserve to have a second chance. This foolishness about being lenient – already they utilize the very things we’re talking about. I want to codify it into law,” Hart said.