Demolition begins on old span of the Howard Frankland Bridge

Construction workers on the Howard Frankland bridge built in the 1960s // Chris Young, WMNF News, 7/11/25

The old Howard Frankland Bridge span connecting Hillsborough and Pinellas County is coming down.

The demolition process for the bridge built in the 60s began this week.

On a hot summer day, construction workers plug away at the demolition of the bridge.

And David Alonso, construction project manager for the Florida Department of Transportation, said they are doing it piece by piece.

“We’re going to start at the center of the bridge, and we’ll have two crews working in opposite directions towards the Hillsborough and the Pinellas side. So as you’re driving, you’ll start seeing this thing disappear from the middle, going out,” Alonso said.

Media, Construction workers, and FDOT reps on the old Howard Frankland bridge // Chris Young, WMNF News, 7/11/25

Right now, the Howard Frankland Bridge consists of three spans: The newest one that was completed a few months ago, a newly renovated span and the oldest of the three that’s being demolished.

On Wednesday, FDOT shifted traffic off of the doomed 60s bridge onto the former southbound span of the bridge built in the 90s.

“It’s a huge plan, and it’s all done in phases. And to maximize efficiency, but also safety. We also have hurricane season – we’re in one right now so we got to keep that in mind. And the contractor has put a lot of thought into how to do this safely and efficiently,” Alonso said.

Officials expect the demolition to be completed spring of next year.

They are also working on four express lanes on the Howard Frankland, as well as a path for pedestrians and bicyclists, set to open early next year.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, obey the posted speed limit, and remain alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the active work zone.

Earlier this year, the Florida Department of Transportation opened four lanes to traffic on the new 2025 southbound Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg.

That project, costing 865 million dollars, was the most expensive in Florida history according to Axios.