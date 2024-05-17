Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

DeSantis OKs a plan to add judges, including two county judges in Hillsborough

Posted on by Staff
Share
Scales of Justice Law
Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed 11 bills, including a measure that will increase the number of circuit court and county judges and a bill that will revise a major housing law, known as the “Live Local Act,” that passed in 2023.

HB 5401

The bill adding judges (HB 5401) will create a circuit judge position in the 1st Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

It also will create a circuit judge position in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

The bill also will add three county judges in Orange County, two county judges in Hillsborough County and one county judge each in Columbia and Santa Rosa counties.

The bill exceeds the recommendations of the Florida Supreme Court, which in November called for a new judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit, three new county judges in Orange County and two new county judges in Hillsborough County.

In a fiscal year 2024-2025 budget passed in March, lawmakers included just over $1 million for the circuit court positions and $2.66 million for the county court judgeships.

The Legislature has not formally sent the budget to DeSantis for approval and vetoes.

SB 328

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, made a priority in 2023 of passing the Live Local Act to try to provide more affordable housing.

The bill signed Thursday (SB 328) makes changes to the law and sets aside $100 million for the Florida Hometown Hero Program, which was created to help people such as teachers, healthcare workers and police officers buy homes.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Fire and Ice Interviewed: Ersula Odom, Black Business owner of Sula Too located in the Tampa Bay Area

Fire and Ice Interviewed: Ersula Odom, Black Business owner of...

Bridget Ziegler
Sex, barflies, and videotape: Report details how Florida GOP power couple prowled pubs for threesome partners 

A recently released police report on Bridget and Christian Ziegler...

Women’s Health Month: Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention, and Treatment with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps show on WMNF...

Group pushes for stronger environmental protections in Rays redevelopment deal

Listen: The proposed redevelopment of Tropicana Field and the area...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
With Summer Fund Drive just around the corner we wanted to share a blast from Fund Drive past Ft. a photo of retro giveaways from Surface Noise! I wonder what awesome surprises they will have this year?! #wmnf #ThrowbackThursday We're just one weekend post Tropical Heatwave 24, and we're still buzzing with that electric energy! 😎 Thanks to all the hardworking volunteers, amazing talent, staff, listeners, and sponsors who made this year's event amazing! 🎉 Be sure to follow all of our socials for fun #thw24 photos! #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents 📸 Credits: Tracy May Insta: @bellagraceimages Aida @aidaphotostampa John Mazzello Tomorrow on The House Party: DJ Cen Flo’s exclusive interview with Vanessa Williams! Tune in and hear from one of the greatest and longest-lasting talents in the business! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf #vanessawilliams Today on @live_music_showcase @thedirtyjanes ! You don't want to miss this show! Watch live on Facebook at 2pm or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio 📸 Credit: @spinstyle Revisiting a spectacular performance at the Attic on Rock Brother's stage with the fantastic @shevonneofficial 🤩🤩 #ThrowbackThurday #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Down n Dirty
Player position: