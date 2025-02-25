DeSantis announces changes to Florida’s highway system

Signs for highways I-275 and US 19 by Bilanol via iStock for WMNF News.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced new infrastructure projects aimed at improving the state’s highway system on Tuesday.

The upgrades are part of his Moving Florida Forward Initiative, which seeks to improve transportation conditions for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State.

At a press conference located at Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala, the governor broke ground on a project to expand I-75.

The highway expansion will include added lanes and changes to road designs to ease traffic volume.

DeSantis said the state will add new lanes between State Road 44 and State Road 326. He also unveiled plans to build an interchange on the exit of Northwest 49th Street in Ocala, along with a Buc-ee’s at the site.

The governor also announced changes to some of Florida’s other highways. The state plans to add express lanes to both I-4 and I-275. A redesign of the Golden Glades interchange in Dade County’s I-95 route is also in progress.

DeSantis says the money invested in the campaign initiative will benefit Floridian’s daily commute.

“Our total investment in infrastructure over the next five years is going to be almost $70 billion,” DeSantis said. “That’s reducing congestion, improving safety, and addressing the future need.”

DeSantis says the improvements in Florida’s highways will reduce travel delays by 85%.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue accompanied the governor at the press conference.

He said the upcoming industrial expansions will positively affect the economy for residents.

“It’s going to create tremendous growth, not only with Buc-Cees coming to town but there’s a ton of industrial development planned,” Perdue said. “It’s going to create thousands of jobs and it’s going to have over a $2 billion economic impact.”

DeSantis said the state would have delayed highway system upgrades without the Moving Florida Forward Initiative.

The Florida governor said the campaign has been able to move efficiently because of the state’s economy.

“I think it’s important to reflect that this groundbreaking would have happened in 2035 or 2036 had we not done our Moving Florida Forward Initiative,” DeSantis said. “Part of the reason we are able to do it is because we’ve had a strong economy, we’ve been wise with your money.”

Florida’s Department of Transportation received a budget of 4 billion dollars for construction efforts related to the campaign in 2023.

State officials expect the budget to exceed $68 billion by 2028.

DeSantis said construction for the highway projects is expected to be completed between 3-4 years.