Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Desantis blasts teacher unions at Tampa roundtable

Posted on July 30, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
Governor Ron DeSantis in Tampa // Chris Young, WMNF News, 5/12/2025

Listen:

Florida has reduced teacher vacancies by almost 18 percent, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis joined state officials in Tampa Wednesday to make the announcement, while also blasting teachers’ unions.

He highlighted billions in the state budget towards teacher pay raises and a teacher’s apprenticeship program. 

“Right now, more than 80 individuals are receiving on-the-job training from veteran teachers while they pursue their teaching certification, and nearly 500 more have applied for the program,” DeSantis said.

He celebrated the drop in vacancies and said the state dedicated over 5.9 billion to teacher pay increases. 

DeSantis and others accused teacher unions of using teacher salary bumps as leverage to promote an “agenda.”

“You had six, seven, eight months went by, where some of these unions were holding up the pay increases for these teachers,” DeSantis said.

It’s a claim Rob Krete, president of the Hillsborough County Teachers Association, denies. 

“We are 50th in the nation in teacher salary, we want to always find as many dollars as we can and have that flow to the employees that desperately need them.” Krete said.

The HCTA is currently in negotiations with the school district. 

Krete says negotiations are a struggle due to the late passage of the state budget, and because Florida’s Department of Education han’t paid out districts fully for last year. 

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will run throughout August and provide sales tax breaks on back-to-school supplies.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

hurricane prep kit FPREN
Hurricane kit items to be permanently sales tax free starting Friday

A new tax law permanently exempting certain hurricane kit items...

The Scoop: Wed. July 30, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Tampa Bay Water gets a $21 million settlement from the...

From stage to story hour, Veronica Foxx shares her journey

Veronica Foxx joins The Big Gay Radio Show to share...

guns gun violence die-in
Open carry of guns in Florida? Sides duel

A Florida sheriff and a state attorney are trying to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Thursday
Player position: