DeSantis calls for billions in property tax relief, doubles down on eventually removing the tax

Gov. DeSantis in the Florida House of Representatives chamber / The Florida Channel, 1/9/24

Governor Ron DeSantis is calling on the Florida legislature to direct billions of dollars toward cutting property taxes.

And at a press conference Monday, DeSantis also doubled down on his goal to eventually eliminate property taxes.

DeSantis says the House of Representatives produced a proposal to direct 5 billion dollars towards cutting taxes.

And his goal is to focus those funds specifically on property taxes.

“And if we do that, we would end up with about $1,000 in property tax cut for every homesteaded Floridian. And that will make a big, big difference,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis called on the Florida Legislature to approve a rebate of $1,000 for each homesteaded property to be issued in Dcember.

He said Florida homeowners are suffering because of high property values.

“You are effectively wards of the local government because you’re having to pay rent to them just to be able to exercise your basic rights to own and enjoy property,”

It’s part of DeSantis’s larger plan to eliminate property taxes in the state.

But Estaban Santis, Policy Analyst with Florida Policy Institute, said that could affect local services like schools, transportation, and police.

“They’re probably going to either experience a decline in quality ‘cause they’ll be budget cuts, or we’re going to have to see a tax increase elsewhere,” Santis said.

Last week, the Florida House moved to cut sales tax from 6 percent to 5.25 percent.

Desantis says he’s “fine” with cutting sales tax, but that property taxes need to be prioritized above all. Santis, Policy Analyst with Florida Policy Institute, says tax cuts come with pros and cons.

“Our tax code is the most inequitable tax code in the country, and it does need reform, and it’s good that we’re having these conversations. But right now, we need to be looking at all options, and the impact of these options,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis hopes to have a constitutional amendment to eliminate property taxes on the 2026 ballot.