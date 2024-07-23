Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

DeSantis criticizes proposed pot amendment at Sheriffs Convention

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
Man in gray suit stands behind podium with a green sign in front of a projector screen.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando at the Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Summer Conference. Picture from DeSantis' Facebook page for WMNF News.

The Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Summer Conference is this week in Orlando.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Tuesday to law enforcement attendees and had a lot to say about the constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana on this year’s ballot. 

This November, voters in Florida will decide on Amendment Three, which if passed would legalize weed for adults 21 years old and older and allow possession of up to three ounces.

The measure would go into effect six months after passage.

But DeSantis said the initiative is a bad idea. 

He said the proposal was pitched as a way to, among other things, eliminate the black market in the state. But said legalization did nothing to get rid of the black market in California, where voters approved recreational pot in 2016.

“It’s actually led to way more drugs. It’s led to more dangerous drugs coming in,” DeSantis said. “And then when you have that, more people using drugs generally, there’s going to be other drugs that the market is going to increase for. And so, it just didn’t work.”

He added he thinks the language of the marijuana initiative on the ballot gives too broad of rights for recreational use. 

“The right to, for the marijuana use is going to be a broader right than your First Amendment right to free speech, your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” DeSantis said. “I mean, it’s ridiculous. So this isn’t going to be good. It’s not going to be good for law and order. It’s not going to be good for quality of life.”

The measure needs a 60% supermajority to pass. Historically, other states

Currently, medicinal use is legal in the state, but it is not decriminalized – which means someone can be prosecuted for possessing any amount of non-medical marijuana. Florida is one of 19 states that imposes jail time for possession of cannabis.

Recreational marijuana use is legal in 24 states and Washington D.C. 

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

St. Pete City Council member Richie Floyd on why he voted against the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium

The St. Petersburg City Council approved a major redevelopment for...

The Scoop: Tues. July 23nd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Democrats throw support behind Kamala Harris as she travels...

Florida Democratic leaders pivot to support VP Kamala Harris

Listen: Florida Democratic leaders are endorsing Kamala Harris as the...

Woman in black suit with black hair speaking behind a podium.
Florida Congress member calls for perjury, inherent contempt charges after Secret Service director testifies

Listen: UPDATE: Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation the day after...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals It's time for a Retro Throwback Thursday! Today we are reminiscing on the impressive live performance by @horsewhip_fl on our show Room 1210🤘If you want a taste of their awesome music too, you can find Horsewhip's work on Bandcamp! Check our Facebook for a link to listen! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf FRIDAY ON @live_music_showcase Don't miss @vagabond_tweed an Americana- Folk-Rock band from the Tampa Bay region of Florida! Catch the show live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again this Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: