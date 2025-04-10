DeSantis escalates attack on Florida House of Representatives

The battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-led House of Representatives continues.

The latest jab came Wednesday when he was speaking at a National Home Rental Council event in Orlando.

DeSantis touted Florida’s national rankings and alleged success against the COVID-19 pandemic before turning his ire toward the House.

He accused the House of trying to undo policies he’s put in place as Governor in a speech posted on the Governor’s Rumble account.

“They’re basically running for office on the Florida successes, the Florida model, and then they’re getting in and they’re trying to undercut that, thinking that somehow their voters aren’t going to know that that’s what they’re doing,” DeSantis said.

Florida Politics first reported on the Governor’s remarks.

DeSantis has attacked the chamber several times this week. He called the House of Representatives “obstructionists” during a Panama City press conference on Monday.

“They’re trying to undo the stuff I and others have worked on for over many, many years,” DeSantis said on Monday.

It’s the latest installment in a months-long rift between DeSantis and House Speaker Daniel Perez.

DeSantis has accused Perez of being too closely linked to Democrats, including trial lawyer and Democrat donor John Morgan.

Perez said last week the relationship between the two has been “cordial,” and said his goal is to grow the conservative movement.

“There are Democrats that are starting to want to join the tent of the Republican Party, of the conservative movement, that doesn’t make us liberal. That doesn’t make us RINOs,” Perez said.