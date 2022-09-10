DeSantis is holding campaign-style events being paid by taxpayers

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_GovCrossingLineV.wav https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_GovCrossingLineV.wav

Governor DeSantis is holding campaign-style events that are paid for by taxpayers. Some critics say that he is crossing a line.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, political analysts have accused him of blurring the line between his official public duties and campaigning for re-election. For example, in a taxpayer-funded event, DeSantis pummeled his opponent’s running mate. He accused her of protecting a child sexual abuser. This led the American Bridge 21st century, a Super PAC, filing a complaint against DeSantis with the Florida Elections Commission. In addition the cost of the governor’s travel and security detail increased a million dollars over the last year. The governor’s office has not released detailed expense reports for these trips.