DeSantis says ‘redouble’ efforts to protect vulnerable in vaccine update, but State still loosening COVID-19 restrictions

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said pharmacists are ready to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of long-term care facilities across the state. He urged Floridians to “redouble” efforts to protect the vulnerable even as the State continues to lift restrictions.

DeSantis said he’s been in communication officials of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development and distribution program, including top pharmacists at CVS and Walgreens.

“They assured me that as soon as they have the vaccine in hand, they are ready to deploy to Florida’s over-4,000 long-term care facilities to begin vaccinating the residents,” he said. “Fortunately, more than 3,000 long-term care facilities have already signed up. And our goal will be to provide vaccines to every resident of long-term care facilities throughout the state.”

Antibodies and vaccines

Antibody treatments from Eli Lily and Regeneron received emergency use authorization from the FDA recently and have arrived at or are on the way to hospitals. The FDA is set to meet about the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10, with a meeting on a Moderna vaccine to follow.

Antibody therapy is designed to treat patients already infected with COVID-19, while a vaccine could offer the general population immunity.

DeSantis said vaccines will first go to elderly residents in long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers. He emphasized the need to protect vulnerable populations while the vaccine comes through.

“As more vaccine becomes available, we of course are going to want to get that into the broader senior community first, and then into the broader community at large,” he said. “But as we anxiously await the vaccine, I think it’s important to double down on protecting our most vulnerable, particularly our vulnerable seniors in long-term care facilities. If we can redouble our efforts to protect the most vulnerable until the vaccine is deployed, we will help safeguard the lives of thousands of Floridians.”

Safeguards loosen

Despite urging the protection of seniors, DeSantis issued an executive order in October allowing long-term care residents to go home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities are not required to test returning residents. The governor said he’s making 500,000 rapid tests available to those facilities, but testing is not mandatory.

Additionally, DeSantis Tuesday extended an executive order preventing local governments from restricting restaurant capacity and from collecting penalties and fines for violations of mask mandates.

Holiday headache

COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to rise with more than 8,000 new cases reported Monday. That brings the State’s total to nearly 946,000. Florida is on track to hit a million cases during December.

Healthcare workers and public health officials have urged caution and sacrifice during the holiday season. They fear mass gatherings could lead to an increased surge.

“Are you willing to give up one holiday season for 10 more? Consuelo Vargas, an ER Nurse in Chicago said Monday. “Think of everything you want to accomplish in your life. The places you want to go; the things you want to do; the people you want to spend time with. Are you willing to give all that up? That’s what you need to ask yourself.”