Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

DeSantis takes his time on a pick for U.S. Senate

Posted on January 7, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio (r.) campaigns for U.S. Senate in 2010. By Kate Bradshaw / WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis will take a little more time to mull a replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been tapped to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state. DeSantis on Tuesday said he will appoint a senator to complete the remaining two years of Rubio’s term around the time of Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. “I think we’ve got a number of great candidates, but I want to make sure that we know what we’re going to get,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Tampa. When Rubio was named to Trump’s Cabinet in November, DeSantis said he expected to name a replacement by the beginning of January. DeSantis reiterated Tuesday his appointee must be strong on immigration enforcement and support cutting the federal bureaucracy. “I can endorse somebody and they run and win, like they don’t owe me anything,” DeSantis said. “But, if I’m appointing you, I want to know that you’re going to be strong on all these issues. Then you run in ‘26 and get elected on your own. Right? Great. And then you can, you know, you answer to the voters there. But this one, for these next two years, we want somebody that’s really going to be able to deliver.” Rubio’s term is scheduled to expire in 2028, but DeSantis’ appointee would serve until an election is held in 2026. Several names continue to be floated as potential candidates, including Attorney General Ashley Moody, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fl., and James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ chief of staff.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Public Service Commission Favors Profits Over People

The FL Public Service Commission voted to hike electricity...

HART’s busiest bus route is fare-free for a year

Listen: The Hillsborough Transit Authority’s most popular route is now...

pot plants
Pot ruling affects police searches in Florida

A drug-sniffing dog's alert did not justify police searching a...

homeowner's insurance
Florida lawmakers will look at property insurance this month

Florida Senate and House panels next week will receive presentations...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: