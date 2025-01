DeSantis takes his time on a pick for U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio (r.) campaigns for U.S. Senate in 2010. By Kate Bradshaw / WMNF News.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will take a little more time to mull a replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been tapped to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state. DeSantis on Tuesday said he will appoint a senator to complete the remaining two years of Rubio’s term around the time of Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. “I think we’ve got a number of great candidates, but I want to make sure that we know what we’re going to get,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Tampa. When Rubio was named to Trump’s Cabinet in November, DeSantis said he expected to name a replacement by the beginning of January. DeSantis reiterated Tuesday his appointee must be strong on immigration enforcement and support cutting the federal bureaucracy. “I can endorse somebody and they run and win, like they don’t owe me anything,” DeSantis said. “But, if I’m appointing you, I want to know that you’re going to be strong on all these issues. Then you run in ‘26 and get elected on your own. Right? Great. And then you can, you know, you answer to the voters there. But this one, for these next two years, we want somebody that’s really going to be able to deliver.” Rubio’s term is scheduled to expire in 2028, but DeSantis’ appointee would serve until an election is held in 2026. Several names continue to be floated as potential candidates, including Attorney General Ashley Moody, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fl., and James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ chief of staff.