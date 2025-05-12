Governor DeSantis touts state immigration enforcement at Tampa press conference

Governor Ron DeSantis in Tampa // Chris Young, WMNF News, 5/12/2025

Governor Ron DeSantis is touting the state’s partnership with the federal government to crack down on undocumented immigrants at the governor’s press conference at a Florida Highway Patrol station in Tampa on Monday.

DeSantis repeatedly noted the state’s involvement in 287(g), a controversial federal program that allows law enforcement more power on behalf of ICE to enforce federal immigration laws.

“If you look nationwide at all the law enforcement agencies that have entered in 287g agreements with the federal government, more than half of them are in one state. Guess what state that is? The state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

He also highlighted the Florida Highway Patrol as a key player in immigration enforcement in Florida.

“We had more than 100 FHP troopers sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals, which is even over and above the 287g that empowers state troopers to execute federal warrants, and remove dangerous criminal aliens from our communities,” DeSantis said.

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Joshua Malloy said FHP arrested 30 undocumented immigrants in just over an hour in Hillsborough County.

The operation was highlighted during a filmed FHP ride-along that aired on Fox News last week.

“While this was the first operation to be featured on national news, it was part of a much larger effort where state troopers work either independently or directly with the federal government to enforce state laws,” Malloy said.

In 2011 and 2012, separate DOJ investigations found racial profiling in the program. The Florida Immigrant Coalition says 287(g) threatens public safety and community trust.