DeSantis vetoes four bills, including a study on employment and AI

AI - artificial intelligence graphic by Black Kira via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed four bills that were almost unanimously approved by the Legislature this spring, including a measure that would have required studying the impacts of automation and artificial intelligence on employment in Florida. DeSantis’ office announced the vetoes Friday night. The bill dealing with automation and artificial intelligence (HB 827) would have directed part of the Department of Commerce to study issues such as job losses and gains. “Recognizing that AI trends are ever-evolving in delivery, skill development, and in-demand career tracks, it makes no sense to wait for the report to be published by the state’s labor statistics bureau,” DeSantis wrote in a veto letter. “Indeed, such a report — to the extent it has value — would likely be obsolete by the time it was actually published.” Another vetoed bill (SB 1574) would have required the Public Service Commission to create an “experimental” rate mechanism to allow utilities to collect money from ratepayers for capital investments in renewable natural gas. Another vetoed bill (HB 295) would have directed the Department of Environmental Protection to develop a comprehensive waste-reduction and recycling plan. The fourth vetoed bill (HB 181) would have required the Florida Commission on Offender Review to look at issues such as participation in vocational training, substance abuse treatment and education classes when considering inmate parole dates.