Despite backlash, FWC approves controversial bear hunts in Florida

Posted on May 21, 2025 • by Chris Young
Florida black bear
Florida black bear. By Barb Elkin via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to bring back bear hunts in the state.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of the bear hunt during a meeting in Ocala Wednesday. 

FWC staff proposed a December bear hunt to manage the number of bears in Florida, which the commission says is about 4,000.

The last hunt was in 2015 and ended early after a higher-than-expected number of bears were killed

Many spoke against the initiative, including Steve Wonderly with the Sierra Club Volusia Flagler. 

“To take a step as large as the one being contemplated today to impose a bear hunt, we need better data, for example in the form of another bear census,” Wonderly said.

Lois Paritsky is the mayor of Ponce Inlet.

“According to the polls, which of course don’t drive us for everything, the bear hunt is really not aligned with the views of the majority of Floridians.”

But some supported the hunt, including Jim, a former member of the Florida Hunters Coalition.

“I think you guys got a staff that’s number one, and I say follow their recommendations.”  Jim said.

Earlier this month, a 263 pound bear killed a man in Collier County, the first fatal attack ever in Florida.

