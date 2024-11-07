Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Despite major Republican wins, one Democratic Tampa representative remains optimistic

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Dianne Hart on Primary Election Day, 2018
Dianne Hart on Primary Election Day, 2018. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News.

Listen:

Republicans had soaring success in Tuesday’s election. They will remain the supermajority in the state House. 

One Democratic state representative says despite the election results, she’s hopeful for what’s to come.

Democratic Representative Dianne Hart, who won reelection this year for a district in Hillsborough County, will face a lot of opposition heading into the next legislative session for the State House of Representatives.

“We’re going back to Tallahassee in a super, super, minority position,” Hart told WMNF.

Meanwhile, Florida Politics reports incoming Republican House Speaker Daniel Perez is restructuring the House, creating a “leaner” structure with fewer committee chairs. 

Hart says she hopes Perez’s changes will bring more opportunities for bipartisan collaboration.

“My hope is that this is going to allow us an opportunity to work closer together. Because no matter how you cut this thing, we have got to work together in the Florida legislature to make life better for everybody,” Hart said.

Meanwhile, an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the Florida constitution was struck down Tuesday.

Tampa Democratic State Representative Dianne Hart says she was devastated.

“I personally have somebody in my family who had an ectopic pregnancy, and today they could possibly die because they would not be able to get the services they need,” Hart said.

However, Republican State Representative Berny Jacques called the amendment “vile” at a GOP election night party in Pinellas County.

Next year’s legislative session begins March 4th.

You may also like

Tampa to host Flugtag event for first time in over a decade

The annual Red Bull Flugtag event is flying back to...

Leonard Peltier
Update on the health of Leonard Peltier, a prisoner at Coleman, north of Tampa

WMNF interviews Jean Roach, president of the ILPDC Board -...

The Scoop: Thurs. Nov. 7th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Explore the latest news about the election, including voter turnout,...

Labor unions
Florida school unions get a win in a fight over a dues deduction law

The 2023 Florida law prevents the deduction of union dues...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday 🎶 This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🎶 Tune in for an interview & great music Ft. Rod Picott! Tune in for an interview & live music from Rod Picott! A former construction worker turned award-winning songwriter, Picott has released 12 albums & authored poetry collections & stories. Watch live on Facebook or listen via 88.5 on your radio dial or the #WMNF app! Don’t miss it! 🎤 #RodPicott #WMNF #LiveMusicShowcase #Nashville 🗳️ Today is the day! Our amazing crew at WMNF is showing up to the polls! How about you? 🌟 Send in your photos to communications@wmnf.org with your voting stickers — we want to see our listeners rocking the vote! 📸💪 Let's celebrate this historic election together! #RockTheVote #WMNF #YourVoteCounts #CommunityPower #ElectionDay #DemocracyInAction We mourn the passing of a true music legend, Quincy Jones, who left us yesterday at the age of 91. Quincy’s remarkable career spanned seven decades, reshaping jazz, pop, film, and everything in between. He brought us iconic albums, unforgettable melodies, and a profound legacy of musical innovation. With 28 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Legend Award, he was one of the most honored and respected figures in music history. Quincy’s influence and talent bridged generations, and his contributions will live on. Rest in peace, Quincy Jones, and thank you for the music that changed our world. #rip #legend #quincyjones 🎶 This Friday on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase: Tune in for Lauris Vidal, part of the stellar lineup from Heatwave 2009! Experience his energetic Florida folk, blending drums, guitars, and handmade instruments, and help celebrate his first album in 14 years, Horribly Good Times! Watch live on Facebook, 88.5 FM, or the WMNF app! #LiveMusic #WMNF #FloridaFolk #folkmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: