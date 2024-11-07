Despite major Republican wins, one Democratic Tampa representative remains optimistic

Dianne Hart on Primary Election Day, 2018. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News.

Republicans had soaring success in Tuesday’s election. They will remain the supermajority in the state House.

One Democratic state representative says despite the election results, she’s hopeful for what’s to come.

Democratic Representative Dianne Hart, who won reelection this year for a district in Hillsborough County, will face a lot of opposition heading into the next legislative session for the State House of Representatives.

“We’re going back to Tallahassee in a super, super, minority position,” Hart told WMNF.

Meanwhile, Florida Politics reports incoming Republican House Speaker Daniel Perez is restructuring the House, creating a “leaner” structure with fewer committee chairs.

Hart says she hopes Perez’s changes will bring more opportunities for bipartisan collaboration.

“My hope is that this is going to allow us an opportunity to work closer together. Because no matter how you cut this thing, we have got to work together in the Florida legislature to make life better for everybody,” Hart said.

Meanwhile, an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the Florida constitution was struck down Tuesday.

Tampa Democratic State Representative Dianne Hart says she was devastated.

“I personally have somebody in my family who had an ectopic pregnancy, and today they could possibly die because they would not be able to get the services they need,” Hart said.

However, Republican State Representative Berny Jacques called the amendment “vile” at a GOP election night party in Pinellas County.

Next year’s legislative session begins March 4th.