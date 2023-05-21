Destructive Colonial Capitalism

Share this:

Life Malcolm visits the forum for a wide-ranging discussion around local, national and international politics and policies.

Callers joined in to discuss a historical landmark, Jackson House, in Tampa and the struggle to restore it as one of Tampa’s historic buildings.

The distraction of white supremacist practices in the U.S. and abroad is discussed as continued colonialist mode of capitalist production and ownership.

The NAACP officially call for a travel advisory against Florida for authoritarian State laws.

The C.R.A. (Community Redevelopment Area) as part of the dis-empowerment in predominantly Black communities was analyzed.

More discussion about the disruptive closing of predominantly Black Just Elementary School.