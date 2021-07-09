Director Joshua Zeman Spent 10 Years Working On New “Loneliest Whale” Doc

Share this:

Joshua Zeman—the director of “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52,” a feature-length documentary chronicling the science-oriented pursuit of a whale that experts think has spent his whole life in solitude because, they believe, he’s communicating at a frequency no other whale can understand—explained on “Talking Animals” Wednesday that he found the whale’s story so irresistibly compelling that he managed to shake off obstacle after obstacle, noting the effort to make this movie extended over a decade.

The core of “The Loneliest Whale” involves a seven-day expedition undertaken by a slew of hotshot whale experts and other scientists—with the specific aim to find 52—and Zeman recalls how excited he felt as more and more first-tier whale people signed on, and offers his observations about the smooth, respectful way this dream team functioned.

Executive Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” opens in theaters July 9, and will be available On Demand on July 16.