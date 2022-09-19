September 13 to September 20 is Disability Voting Rights Week. An email from the Center for Civic Design announced a new resource called the “Disability Voting Index.” It helps provide clear and dependable information on early voting, vote by mail and voting in person on Election Day. Voting information sites can vary, and terminology is different depending on where you live. This resource will help provide information to people with disabilities in all 50 states. You can find it at accessible voting dot net .