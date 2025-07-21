The discontinuation of this hurricane forecast tool could put millions at risk this season

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration provides a satellite image of Hurricane Milton on Sunday, Oct. 6. Photo provided by FPREN for WMNF News.

Recent budget cuts from the current administration have fueled concerns about public safety as well as the future of climate science.

Late last month, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that the three weather satellites run by both NOAA and the DoD would no longer be collecting and transmitting data.

Florida House Representative Anna Eskamani shares that the implications this cut will have for the state and its residents are extensive.

“Florida is one of the most hurricane-prone states in the nation. We rely on precise forecasting, not only to save lives, but also to coordinate emergency responses, evacuations, and to maintain strong supply chains,” she says.

“Forecast accuracy can be the difference between life or death, especially for vulnerable communities who have fewer resources to evacuate or prepare for a storm.”

What’s being cut

The data collection system known as the Special Sensor Microwave Imager Sounder (SSMIS) is essential to hurricane forecasters and their ability to accurately predict a storm’s intensity, structure, and the changes happening within its core.

It’s especially useful for overnight surveillance, as other kinds of satellites aren’t as reliable and hurricane-hunting airplanes can only be used for a third of the hurricane forecasts in the Atlantic and none in the Pacific.

While other forms of microwave data will still be available to forecasters, the weather satellites owned by the DoD make up half of all weather instruments.

“Losing this type of satellite data, but really losing anything, whether it’s FEMA responses, or NOAA and other types of meteorological systems that share data with us reduces our ability to have strong accuracy in when a storm is going to hit us, lead time for those storms, and of course, it creates blind spots,” says Eskamani.

“We’re not going to have the best predictions as it pertains to the trajectory of storms either.”

What’s at risk

Without this crucial data, there is a greater risk of “sunrise surprise” or the unexpected shift in the strength or path of a storm when the sun has set, that is only visible when satellite imagery becomes available.

This cut will effectively slice data availability in half. The lack of accuracy in rapid intensification reporting could result in the underestimating or misplacing of a storm.

The Department of Defense was able to launch an alternative weather satellite called the Weather System Follow-on Microwave in April of last year. However, its data isn’t currently available to forecasters, and there is no knowledge of when access to its data will be granted.

In addition, NOAA layoffs have been delayed until the end of this month along with the planned reorganization of the agency due to legal challenges, but the current administration plans to see the cuts through.