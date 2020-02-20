“Discovering Your Love Language” on Morning Energy

Share this:

In 2003, an American Hip Hop Duo known as OutKast released a song called, “Happy Valentine’s Time Day”. One of the most poignant phrases in the song is, “Every Day Is The 14th”.

For decades many people from around the world have celebrated Valentine’s day on February 14th. And although Valentine’s Day is a festive event widely known for celebrating romantic love, keeping the spark alive in one’s relationship requires a lot more than an annual celebration. Rather, it requires an understanding of the communication style and emotional needs of your partner.

Dr. Gary Chapman, a leading expert on relationships has outlined various ways that romantic partners can express and experience love through what he calls understanding your partner’s “love language”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring Dr. Gary Chapman’s “Five Love Languages” in hopes that you will not only discover your personal love language (if you are not aware of it), but also discover the love language of your partner so that you can hopefully begin having a more fulfilling relationship.

