Florida will pass one million confirmed coronavirus infections this week. Nearly 19,000 Floridians have died.

The virus is surging nearly everywhere in the U.S. One American is dying from COVID-19 on average every minute.

On WMNF’s MidPoint we talked about the latest coronavirus news in Tampa Bay and beyond.

Joining us to talk about the coronavirus pandemic on WMNF’s MidPoint Monday via Zoom was Dr. Jason Wilson. He is the Medical Director of the Clinical Decision Unit at Tampa General Hospital.

In Florida 3,900 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus; More than 800 of them are in Tampa Bay area.

In Florida, about 20 percent of hospital beds and 24 percent of intensive care unit beds are available. In Tampa Bay those are 20 and 22 percent.

Florida’s average weekly positivity rate is about 7.8 percent, which might indicate that there isn’t widespread enough testing to capture asymptomatic cases of coronavirus.

On Friday, the U.S. broke its own record with more than 205,000 positive cases.

A new study from researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that only about 1 in 8 coronavirus infections nationwide were reported through the end of September. That could mean that the true number of U.S. coronavirus infections was closer to 52.9 million.

According to the Associated Press, “Moderna says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic. Moderna is just behind Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December. The Massachusetts company revealed the new results today. It says of 196 COVID-19 cases so far in its huge U.S. study, only 11 were trial participants who received the real vaccine. Thirty people got severely ill, and all of them got the placebo.”

The U.K. is about to become the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine (by BioNTech and Pfizer).

