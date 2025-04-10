Donate Now!
DOGE Cuts to NOAA Impact Hurricane Readiness and More

Posted on April 10, 2025 • by Shelley Reback
Meteorologists Andy Johnson (L) and Richard Henning

On April 9, 2025, MidPoint addressed the cuts to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, by DOGE and the Trump Administration with our guests, meteorologists Andy Johnson, formerly of Fox13 television news, and Hurricane Hunter Richard Henning. The meteorologists warned of the dangers of slashing the resources necessary for timely and accurate weather forecasting, particularly in Florida which is so vulnerable to severe weather events like hurricanes and tornados. They also noted the effects on national and international commerce that could result from reducing the amount and quality of information available to businesses that rely on weather, climate, and oceanic and atmospheric data.

Listen to the entire show here, or on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast episode on Apple Music or Spotify.

