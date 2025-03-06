DOGE lists two Tampa federal properties for sale

The R.L. Timberlake Jr. Federal Building was designed by Wielage & Walker and built in 1964. It was known as the Federal Office Building until it was renamed in 1979

The federal workforce has been on the chopping block since President Donald Trump took office again in January. Now, federal real estate may be next.

The Trump administration published a list of 443 federal properties listed for potential sale Tuesday.

As first reported by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, two of those properties are located in downtown Tampa – the R.L. Timberlake Jr. Federal Building and the Timberlake Federal Annex.

The Federal Building was built in 1954 and houses the Social Security Administration. It’s located on Zack Street, and is less than a block away from the annex on Polk Street.

Those properties are managed by the General Service Administration, which oversees a large portion of federal real estate.

A day later, that list was removed from the GSA’s website, replaced with a banner reading “coming soon.”

“We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties, for disposal,” the GSA website read.

The GSA is headed by associates of Elon Musk, the unelected billionaire who runs the Department of Government Efficiency, the agency behind many of these federal cuts.



DOGE is a temporary government organization intending to scale back the federal workforce and maximize government efficiency. It’s claimed to have saved $105 billion thus far, but has reportedly been uploading inaccurate data.

Other properties in Florida were on the list — the Chas. E Bennett Federal Building in Jacksonville, the Autec Building in West Palm Beach, three buildings in Miami and a federal property in Gainesville.

The GSA’s buildings division said the list would be republished in the near future. It is unclear if the updated list will contain the same properties.