“Doing The Hard Work” on Morning Energy

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “A man who won’t die for something is not fit to live”. No doubt, taking a position like this in life requires a lot of courage, inner strength, faith, and hard work. In the case of Dr. Martin Luther king Jr, doing the hard work resulted in his death. But to effect change in the world or in ones life sometimes requires that level of commitment and sacrifice. In addition to physical sacrifices, doing the hard work can sometimes means mustering up the courage to say “NO” to what others think you should say, “YES” to.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time sharing useful information about the value and importance of not giving up and doing the hard work.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

