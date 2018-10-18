“Domestic Violence Awareness Month” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time when many across our nation come together to raise awareness about domestic violence and join efforts to end violence. On Morning Energy we will be defining domestic violence, discussing culture and domestic violence, discussing domestic violence as it relates to men, and also discussing domestic violence as it relates to the same sex.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.