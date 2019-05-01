Donate stuff for Moms at WMNF

Share this:

Movers for Moms® has a mission of giving back to mothers in need each Mother’s Day. In its eleventh year, the national program continues to grow and gain additional success. In 2018, the program collected more than 365,000 items for mothers across the country staying in hundreds of shelters.

This year’s drive is supporting Sunrise of Pasco Domestic Violence and The Spring of Tampa Bay.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has partnered with WMNF 88.5FM COMMUNITY RADIO again this year. The station, located at 1210 E Dr MLK Jr Blvd, Tampa, 33603, will be a collection point leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12th.

The Movers for Moms® objective is to provide women living in domestic abuse or homeless shelters with essential items such as soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, nail clippers, linens (washcloths, bath towels, sheet sets – twin sized especially, pillowcases & comforters), juice, canned & dry food items, batteries, nightlights, child and baby items (diapers, pull-ups, wipes, bottles, breast feeding pads, bibs, etc.), medical needs (diaper rash ointment, OTC medicines, bandages, bug repellant, cough/cold remedies, etc.), cleaning supplies and implements, small appliances (microwave, toaster, iron, blow dryer), and new or gently used clothing ~ These items help make a difference in women’s lives and give them hope with essential care items most people take for granted. This not only positively impacts the mothers in need, but their entire families as well.

Additional information on the program can be found at www.twomenandatruck.com/movers-for-moms. Or you may call Miss Julie at 813-238-8001 ext 100 for more information ~ Please bring your donations to WMNF’s lobby in time for pick up the week of May 6th, 2019 .

All items will be delivered to the shelters on Friday May 10th, 2019.

Thank you in advance for your continued dedication and for your participation in the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Movers for Moms® program.