“Don’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The English idiom “don’t judge a book by its cover” is a metaphorical phrase that means one shouldn’t prejudge the worth or value of something by its outward appearance alone. However, sadly, we all are likely guilty of judging at some point in our lives – either with positive or negative intentions.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the dangers and importance of not judging a book by its cover as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy archives