” EARTH DAY AND INVESTING IN OUR FUTURE on MORNING ENERGY

Earth Day has been observed on April 22nd in the United States for more than half a century and has expanded globally to nearly 200 countries. The purpose of Earth Day is to raise awareness about environmental issues. Many people also celebrate “Earth Week” which is an unofficial extension of Earth Day. The purpose of Earth Week is to draw more attention to the Earth Day Campaign.

For nearly two decades, there have been various themes associated with Earth Day. The 2023 is a continuation of the 2022’s theme of “Investing In Our Planet”.

It has been said that, “If we intend to provide a better life, and a better world, for future generations, we can’t ignore the quality of the environment we leave them“….John Kasich. Making investments are an important part of our lives, whether that means making an investment in our environments, in our relationships, or making important financial investments.