Earth Day: discussing the impact of natural disasters on the disability community

Posted on April 21, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
On Earth Day, April 22, a film screening and panel discussing natural disasters’ impact on disability community will take place at Tampa Theater. This event is hosted by YES! of America United, in partnership with CARD-USF (Center for Autism and Related Disabilities), with the participation of environmental scientists, public health experts, and disability activists.

There will be a premier of a disaster documentary called Invisible Impact: Disability on Climate Change’s Frontline, portraying the struggle that people with disability face before, during, and after a disaster strike. There will be a Q&A session with the filmmaker– Jason Strother. 

Keegan Julius, Executive Director of YES! of America United said, “This is an accessible event. The film being shown will be audio-described and will have captions as well. And then for the Q&A and panel, those will also have ASL interpretation. We’ve also made special accommodations for folks in power chairs or wheelchairs so that we can accommodate more of our community in that respect.”

The discussion panel will feature Rachel Lau (Fullbrighter to Nepal and environmental scientist focusing on disaster preparedness), Kyle Romano (USF Professor, The Representation of Disability in Popular Culture), and Jessica Knox (Public Health Expert). Their conversation will examine and highlight solutions for equitable disaster preparedness.

Earth Day Event will be held on April 22 from 7:30 p.m. at Tampa Theater.

For more information, visit: https://www.yesunited.org/earth-day/ 

