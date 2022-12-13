The state of education in Florida with Hillsborough School Board member Jessica Vaughn

Share this:

On Wednesday, the State Board of Education will meet.

One topic will be whether ten school districts, including Hillsborough County, are following Florida’s new “parental rights in education” law, which critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café, we spoke with Jessica Vaughn, a member of the Hillsborough County School Board.

We talked about teacher contract negotiations and how the district is filling teaching vacancies.

Listen to the show here:

Watch the interview here:

Florida’s special legislative session on property insurance

We also heard about this week’s special legislative session on Florida’s property insurance crisis. The session began Monday and is scheduled to conclude Friday.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

WMNF’s Tuesday Café airs weekly beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.