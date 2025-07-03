“Embracing Our Freedoms” on Morning Energy

"Star-Spangled Blender" by qthomasbower is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Former president Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction”.

The United States of America (U.S) is affectionately known as the “Land of The Free“ and “Home of the Brave”. This famous phrase is commonly known to be authored by Francis Scott Key in the early 1800s and is presently sung as part of the National Anthem of the United States of America, “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

"Land of the Free" and "Home of the Brave", the United States offers the protection of basic rights and freedoms through various channels such as the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. However, despite the many rights and freedoms that exist in the United States and other parts of the world, many people still take everyday freedoms for granted. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the history of rights and freedoms to include:(1) the journey towards some of the greatest freedoms that we have today in America, (2) explore some of the countries with the greatest freedoms, and (3) also examine everyday freedoms that people take for granted.