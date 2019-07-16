Energy Conserving Home Partnership

On today’s 10 AM WMNF 88.5 FM Sustainable Living program we talked about issues related to home energy conservation and Habitat for Humanity’s continuing efforts to build affordable, energy efficient homes with the help of the Florida Solar Energy Center. Our guests were Janet McIlvaine, Senior Research Analyst, Buildings Research Division with University of Central Florida’s Florida Solar Energy Center; and Ron Johnson, Construction Site Supervisor for Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County. Habitat runs on volunteer help and sweat equity to create affordable, efficient homes that come with affordable interest free mortgages. Please consider getting involved and even owning your own dream home! Think of something to do fairly locally this summer; check out the Florida Solar Energy Center website and consider visiting the center for an educational day in Florida! www.fsec.ucf.edu