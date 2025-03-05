Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Environmental advocates drive to Tallhassee to carry climate concerns to legislative session

Posted on March 5, 2025 • by Josh Holton
Share
Peyton Hooey with the CLEO Institute. By: Josh Holton (3/05/2025)

Students from University of South Florida are taking a bus to Tallahassee to join hundreds of others at a climate protest tomorrow. WMNF’s Josh Holton reports, young environmental and energy justice advocates from the Panhandle to the Keys will rally ahead of an Earth Advocacy Day to urge legislators to protect our area from the impacts of a warming planet.

Earth Advocacy Day aims to empower young Floridians to take action on climate change and environmental justice by engaging directly with their lawmakers. Helping organize the bus heading out from Tampa is Peyton Hooey, the digital communications for the CLEO institute. That stands for Climate Leadership Engagement Opportunities. She says that rising seas, high temperatures and devastating storms are driving them to bring these issues to the capital.

“We’re advocating and supporting a pause act, which would put a pause on residential utility disconnections that impact working class families in Florida. When there’s extreme heat, when people are experiencing these extreme weather patterns and their utilities are disconnected, families suffer, right? People go without air conditioning in Florida, and experiencing that hot sun. And we want to make sure that we keep our communities safe.”

These issues and more will be considered during the legislative session which started Tuesday. The event is organized by a coalition of organizations, also including Youth Action Fund, Engage Miami, the Sunrise Movement, and Florida Student Power.

 

 

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Challenging Mosaic Phosphate Co.

Environmental lawyers are challenging Mosaic Phosphate company's plans for their...

Citrus County Commissioner proposes a name change: American Freedom Canal

There’s a movement in Citrus County to rename the Cross...

Environmental group sues EPA over approval of Mosaic’s radioactive road project in Polk County

Listen: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is facing backlash from...

Everglades wetlands
Water management bill advances, offering $750 million for Everglades restoration

Today the State Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee advanced...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: