Environmental group sues EPA over approval of Mosaic’s radioactive road project in Polk County

Phosphogypsum stack in West-Central Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2010).

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is facing backlash from environmental groups after a December decision allowing Mosaic to use phosphogypsum in a road project in Polk County.

Now, one group is suing the EPA.

Phosphogypsum is a byproduct of processing phosphate. It contains radioactive material that the EPA says can cause cancer.

And Center for Biological Diversity Staff Attorney Ragan Whitlock says that’s not all.

“But in addition, there are a host of heavy, toxic metals in phosphogypsium which could leech into our groundwater. And as we saw with the Piney Point disaster, could wreak havoc on our ecosystems. This project is also not designed to address those concerns at all,” Whitlock told WMNF.

The approval from the EPA allows Mosaic Fertilizer to embark on a pilot road project at its facility in New Wales.

Now, the Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit.

“This is a brazen attempt to coddle the phosphogypsum industry instead of protecting human health and safety and the environment,” Whitlock says.

Due to its public health threats, since 1989 the EPA has required that phosphogypsum be stored in stacks.

Now, Whitlock called the decision to use it is roads contradictory and risky.

“The EPA is now turning back the clock on its own independent consultants’ findings that this presents an unacceptably high cancer risk.” Whitlock said.

He encourages those concerned to reach out to their legislators and representatives.

An EPA spokesperson told WMNF they do not comment on current or pending litigation.