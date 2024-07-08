Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Environmental groups and Florida reach a settlement over the Piney Point crisis

Posted on by Staff
Share
South side of the Piney Point gypstack. Courtesy/Center for Biological Diversity.

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Environmental groups and the state have reached a settlement to end a federal lawsuit over management of a former phosphate plant site that leaked millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay in 2021.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Suncoast Waterkeeper, Manasota-88 and Our Children’s Earth Foundation and the state Department of Environmental Protection filed a joint notice of settlement Monday involving the Piney Point site in Manatee County.

The environmental groups said in an announcement that the settlement includes the Department of Environmental Protection drafting a Clean Water Act permit “that will require more robust oversight of pollution from the Piney Point phosphate facility.” Also, the state will pay $75,000 for the Tampa Bay Estuary Program to monitor water quality in the area where Piney Point’s discharges enters Tampa Bay.

The lawsuit, filed by the groups in May 2021 in the federal Middle District of Florida, alleged the Department of Environmental Protection and other defendants long mishandled the site.

“A strong, enforceable Clean Water Act permit for Tampa Bay’s most problematic polluter is long overdue,” Ragan Whitlock, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a prepared statement Monday. “It shouldn’t have taken a disastrous pollution event and legal action to prompt our state regulators to do their job, but we’re hopeful this permit is a step toward eliminating the looming threat this site has posed for decades.”

Abbey Tyrna, executive director of Suncoast Waterkeeper, said in a statement that the settlement sets “a new standard of transparency for the water quality exiting the plant.”

“Additionally, it imposes critical restrictions on key pollutants, ensuring a more sustainable and healthier future for our bay,” Tyrna said.

The lawsuit was filed after the discharge of about 215 million gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay because of fears about a potentially catastrophic breach of a reservoir at the site. The lawsuit said the discharges, in part, caused harmful algae blooms and fish kills. Also, nearby residents had to be temporarily evacuated because of fears of a breach.

Lawmakers in 2021 decided to spend $100 million to help clean up the site.

Piney Point includes hazardous phosphogypsum stacks, a byproduct of phosphate production, which took place at the site from 1966 to 1999. Associated wastewater is stored at the site.

The lawsuit alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and a law known as the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The department denied the alleged violations.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Impact of Toxicity on Health, Antibiotics, and Ask Dr. Harvey Anything

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr....

The Scoop: Mon. July 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Political campaigns in Florida are getting busy with the First...

Jill Biden stands behind a podium in a white suit with a crowd behind her asking veterans to vote for Joe Biden.
First Lady Jill Biden targets veterans in visit to Tampa

First Lady Jill Biden spoke to around 100 people yesterday...

A Global Popular Front Against Fascism, Homelessness and Poverty

A call from a sister empowering women and a woman...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Tuesday Café with Seán
Player position: