“Environmental Protection” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Environmental issues have been a long standing concern for decades. These concerns eventually led to the creation of an an annual Earth Day celebration which has been occurring on April 22nd since 1970. In addition to this annual event, the Earth Day Network works year around on campaigns, projects, etc. to promote environmental safety awareness. On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring environmental issues to include: exploring the history of Earth Day, learning about top environmental concerns, and sharing every day tips on what we can do to improve the quality of our environment.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!