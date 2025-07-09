Everglades National Park considered ‘in danger’ by United Nations group

Florida wetlands in The Everglades. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, formally decided Wednesday to keep the Everglades National Park on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

Advocates are applauding the decision but are still concerned about a newly opened detention camp nearby.

The list is designed to inform the international community of the need for conservation for sites around the world.

Everglades National Park was on the list from 1993 to 2007, and 2010 until now.

UNESCO claims that Everglades National Park’s aquatic ecosystem “continues to deteriorate” due nutrient pollution and urban and agricultural growth, among other things.

They also cited concerns of sea level rise due to climate change.

Eve Samples is the executive director of Friends of the Everglades.

“We’ve seen the Everglades under assault on many fronts in recent years, and the urgency in terms of protecting this vital ecosystem is more evident then ever,” Samples told WMNF.

The decision was made at UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention in Paris this year.

This comes as Friends of the Everglades joined other environmental groups in a lawsuit to halt activity on Alligator Alcatraz. They cite environmental concerns on the Everglades.