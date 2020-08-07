“Every Cloud Has A Sliver Lining” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining” is a proverbial saying that means every negative situation has the potential to result in or produce something positive or beneficial.

Many of us have probably had our share of cloudy days (whether it involves losing a job, losing a loved one to death, losing an important relationships, etc.) And although this proverbial saying is not meant to trivialize anyone’s’ pain; rather it is meant to remind us that there is still hope even though we may not be feeling our best.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time, sharing inspirational stories and useful information about how to find those sliver lining within those cloudy days.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic!

I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!