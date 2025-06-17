Exciting programming changes now live at WMNF!

We’re thrilled to share some fantastic updates to our programming lineup that are bringing fresh voices, new perspectives, and even more musical diversity to your favorite community radio station.

Brand New Shows Join Our Overnight Lineup

Eclectic Soul with Miss Stephanie and Bryant has joined WMNF! Miss Stephanie, who many of you know as one of our most beloved substitute hosts, has stepped into her own weekly show. You may have heard her exceptional work covering The Love Zone with DJ Cen-Flo, and now she’s bringing her unique style to her own program alongside longtime WMNF listener and community member Bryant, who you’ve likely encountered at our events around Tampa Bay.

Behind the Counter debuts Sunday nights at 10pm, featuring the passionate music lovers from Bananas Records in Downtown St. Petersburg. Each week, the record store staff will share their personal favorites with our Tampa Bay listening community, and they’ll be bringing friends from record stores throughout the area to showcase their latest musical discoveries. It’s a celebration of the local music scene and the people who keep vinyl culture alive!

Celebrating Dr. Bob’s Legacy and Welcoming New Voices

After years of taking us on incredible journeys through musical history, Dr. Bob of The 60’s Show is retiring from WMNF. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Bob for the countless memories and the wonderful trips down musical memory lane he’s provided our listeners. His contributions to our station and community will be deeply missed.

Stepping into this beloved timeslot is Frankie Mopar, currently the host of Retro Jukebox Wednesdays from 3-6am. Frankie brings extensive knowledge and passion for classic music, and we’re excited to see how he’ll make The 60’s Show his own. For fans of the 40s and 50s music that Frankie featured on Retro Jukebox, stay tuned for updates on how you can continue enjoying those sounds on our HD4 channel.

Morning Show Shake-Up

Wednesday mornings are getting a fresh start! We’re welcoming back Grant Hart to The Morning Show, bringing his experience from previous hosting duties on Monday mornings and Grave’s Pizza Party. Meanwhile, our Program Director Sam Hval is bringing her energy and expertise to a new role, hosting It’s The Music on Wednesdays from 1-3pm.

The Vortex goes on Monday mornings from 3-6am with host Nate Bonilla-Warford (aka “Nate Diggity Dawg”), bringing you an adventurous sonic journey through music from all places and all times. This eclectic show features rock, indie, funk, hip-hop, folk, electronic, and more, often connected by themes that emerge during each three-hour voyage. With the motto “Adventurous, but accessible,” The Vortex offers deep dives, dead ends, and consistently awesome music discoveries. Nate, a longtime community radio volunteer who also curates WMNF’s Song of the Day.

Thursday Night Nostalgia

Gen X listeners, this one’s for you! Kool Aunt Cyndi is moving Gen X Redux to a prime new timeslot on Thursday nights from 8-10pm, right after The Dorm Room. Get ready for those nostalgic and edgy sounds of the 80s and 90s that defined a generation.

Expanding Wednesday Evening Adventures

Wednesday evenings are becoming even more exciting with an expanded international focus. Your evening will begin with Sound Safari at 6pm, taking you on a musical journey around the world. Then Step Outside at 8pm will push beyond the regular boundaries of space and time in music. You’ll continue exploring the Latin diaspora with LTX at 10pm, followed by Latino 54 at midnight, creating a full evening of global musical exploration.

All these exciting changes are now live! The complete new schedule is available on WMNF.org. We’re thrilled for you to experience these fresh voices, new perspectives, and expanded musical horizons that make WMNF your essential community radio station.

Tap the image below to explore the complete programming schedule!

Thank you for your continued support, and get ready for an incredible new chapter in WMNF programming!