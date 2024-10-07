HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
Back
HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!

Expert says Helene was ‘most extreme erosion event’ locally

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Share
Julie Hobbs, a USGS hydrologic technician, installs a wave sensor at Long Boat Key, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 ahead of Hurricane Helene's projected landfall in Florida Thursday. (USGS photo by Tim Fiori)

Hurricane Helene has reshaped the Gulf Coast. The United States Geological Survey said erosion is to blame.

Kara Doran is a scientist at the USGS in St. Petersburg. She said sand dunes are essential in preventing beach erosion and are a crucial component in protecting communities from high storm surges.

“Areas with nice, high, wide sand dunes are protected from a lot of the effects of the storm,” Doran said. “Because as those water levels rise and the large waves come in they’re gonna impact the dune first and the dune can absorb a lot of that wave energy.”

They provide protection and allow for beach renourishment to occur at a faster rate. Doran said without human intervention, it would take Mother Nature years or even a decade to return beaches to their natural states.

“Communities don’t want to wait that long for that process to take place,” she said. “So working with human intervention and engineering can bring that sand back to the beach (and) can rebuild the dunes.”

Dunes are also the first line of defense in protecting infrastructure from high water levels.

When they are substantially eroded, inland structures are exposed to storm surge and waves. On barrier islands, the absence of dunes has the potential to increase storm surge, according to a USGS study.

Helene’s storm surge brought the highest water levels ever recorded in Clearwater and St. Pete, Doran said. It exposed flood water to many communities that had never seen it before.

Regardless, Doran said Helene is making some areas rethink how to manage its coastlines.

“I think in my time at the USGS, it’s definitely the most extreme erosion event that we have seen locally for sure,” Doran said.

In the future Doran said she hopes to see more engineering with nature-based solutions.

“Instead of building seawalls and putting rocks on the beach, there are more natural solutions such as building vegetated dunes,” she said.

While the total impacts of Helene have not been confirmed, the hurricane moved a large amount of sand from the beach.

“When a beach is overwashed, sand can be pushed and deposited inland, causing significant changes to coastal landscapes and blocking roadways. Overwash can reduce the height of protective sand dunes, alter beach profiles, and leave areas behind the dunes more vulnerable to future storms,” a press release from USGS said.  

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Mon. Oct. 7th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Milton could be an I-4 storm Gov. DeSantis says Hurricane...

What you need to know for Hurricane Milton

There are still a lot of variables with Hurricane Milton,...

Hurricane Milton storm surge
Se espera que Milton sea un peligroso huracán de categoría 4 antes de tocar tierra en Florida

Hurricane Milton is expected to intensify to a category 4...

Hurricane Milton storm surge
Milton expected to be a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida

Hurricane Milton is expected to intensify to a category 4...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Are you prepped for Hurricane Milton? We are here for you. Get the latest updates via the following link. ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/HurricaneMilton #wmnf #news #HurricaneMilton #Hurricaneprep #weatherupdate 📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Community Speaks
Player position: