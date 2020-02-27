“Exploring Black History Month” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Since February 1926, there has been a corporate celebration of Black History in America, which has evolved over the years to become officially known as “Black History Month” or “African American History Month”. However, despite its educational purposes, Black History Month is still a controversial subject. There are some, for example, liked Oscar award winning African American Actor, Morgan Freeman who opposes Black History Month because he believes that, “Black History is American History”. However, there are others who believe that celebrating Black History is even more relevant than before.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the birth of Black History Month. We will also share important accomplishments by African Americans, explore the subject of “White History Month”, and also examine other cultural and national observances and commemorative months.