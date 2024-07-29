Exploring sustainability through ecopoetry

Anni and Tanja explore the importance of nature inspired poetry in our efforts for a more sustainable future. Poets are encouraged to call in and read their ecopoetry live, on air! Featured poets include: Denzel Johnson, Kristine Carter, Mara Eve Robbins, Katrina Kissell, Jackie Ann May, Shelby Alinsky, and many members of our WMNF community of callers.

Dew – Aug 15, 2018

Within the morning dew

I am reminded that today is new.

Cleans from my shins of yesterday’s worries.

The sun warms me like a mother’s hug.

By the end of morning, the Florida sun becomes furious. Hard at work with little time to waste.

Like all of Mother Nature’s creations, I give her time and seek shelter where I can until she has done her day’s work fueling the pastures.

By the end of the day the chickens return to their coops and the turkeys to their roosts.

The lambs nestle to their mothers’ nips for one last sip.

With the set of the sun my work is done.

Until tomorrow’s dew where I will start anew

-Shelby Alinsky

I roll and tumble through my sadness

Sinking into water

sweating..

Tasting the salt

Feeling the Dark

Finding

My way out again

The damp soil of the mountains welcomes me

Envelops me

Until

I

Disappear from my

self

I can’t stop

I desire the loneliness of the woods

Convincing myself

One less

is ok

– Tanja Vidovic

Dear Dawn

I have awaken with a thirst

Thank you for sweet drops of hope

I am ready, basking in morning light

Dear Day

I stride in wanderlust, immersed in adventure

Thank you for your rainbow ride

I am enthralled, roaming in your sunshine

Dear dusk

I am both tireless and weary

Thank you for your deep shadows

I am with company in twilight, sharing our story

– Jacob Sisson

Yellow Sulphur Springs

lantern lantern

honey bee

mistook

mistake

made gracefully

honey honey

dragonfly

mistook

mistake

to fortify

dragon dragon

herringbone

mistook

mistake

for going home

herring herring

albatross

mistook

Mistake

and took a loss

wing of bird

and beam of sun

mistakes

mistook

another one

beam of sun

wish on a tree

mistook

mistakes

for a honey bee

-Mara Eve Robbins

This Acorn

This acorn barely hanging

on to the branch holds

a million futures.

For inside that tiny nut,

an oak waits to sprout.

And from that one tree,

thousands of acorns

will feed a squirrel colony

and a family of woodpeckers

And from all the uneaten acorns,

a forest will spread its roots,

nourishing generations of squirrels

and woodpeckers…

Some future fall,

my great-grandchild shall take

his children through that oak forest

and laugh at the squirrels

and woodpeckers pulling off the acorns

barely hanging to each branch.

-Kristine Ada Carter

Drought’s End-

The first rain came while I was away,

leaving dappled leaves telling me of gentle showers.

I stood beneath the oaks and thanked the plants

for their greenness and the Great Spirits for the rain.

The second rain came quietly in the night,

stealing over the house with a sigh.

I turned a sleepy smile, grateful for the lullaby,

thankful for generosity that had visited a second time.

The third rain, softening now, dashed in

driven by dancing lightening and waltzing on the wind.

What is man-made glistens free of dust, what is alive

stands taller and stronger, as do I, blessed once again.

-Sarah Hathaway’s father

The closer I get to nature

the finer I feel

the further I walk into the woods

the easier it is to deal

swimming in the ocean

sifting thru the sand

looking towards the stars

makes me understand…

it’s Not about Me

– Robin Zoller

The Falling Leaf

Do not mourn the falling leaf.

To do so would be mourning

the joy of the flight.

Maybe there is a slight pain

releasing from the branch.

But then, each launch

a different Wright Brother’s

experiment.

Here a cascade.

There a twirl.

Perhaps a tuck and roll.

Flowing with instead

of against the wind.

Finally, on touchdown:

a joining to all

the leaves fallen before you

and becoming soil

for a new tree to grow

a thousand leaves

in just one season.

-Kristine Ada Carter

ISLAND

There’s an island of trash in the ocean,

It gets bigger every day.

There’s an island of trash in the ocean,

And the dolphins have less room to play.

There’s an island of trash in the ocean,

And the fish are none too pleased.

There’s an island of trash in the ocean,

And we’re losing bees and trees.

There’s an island of trash in the ocean,

But I’ll tell you something strange —

There’s an island of trash in the ocean,

But I still believe in change

-Jacqueline Ann May

Everything’s Chrome in the Future

this isn’t a climate doom poem

this isn’t a “this is all your fault” poem

you won’t get mad reading this

you won’t be sad reading this

the translucent future in which we live and propel towards

bends forwards and backwards, cupid shuffles side to side

to the right

to the right

to the right

to the right

to the left

to the left

to the left

to the left

the future contorts without predictable vertebrae

ice in my glass melts like a fever dream

now kick!

now kick!

now kick!

now kick!

light bending on the waters surface, ever blending

with clear walls of silica and heat and fresh promises

and not a single memory of heartache

Our chrome home of a futuristic megadome

is right here, reusable metals that don’t get mined from

tribal lives or indigenous cries. A Phil of the Future future

grinning with the end of colonization in all forms

the end of all wars, the opening of all doors

little tamagotchi did you know

a plastic water bottle can only be recycled 2 or 3 times

before its molecules break down

beyond their ability to reassemble

to be recycled?

It is an inconvenient truth.

One that plastic producers and recyclers

either do not realize themselves

or want to keep a lid on.

little tamagotchi, did you know

a sheet of paper can be recycled 5 or 7 times

before its fibers break off, shortening

and have difficulty reassembling

for recycling?

at which point it is good for newspaper, egg cartons

and 3rd grade paper mache

It is an inconvenient truth.

One that loggers and paper producers and recyclers

either do not realize themselves

or want to keep a lid on.

little tamagotchi

I know you know

glass and aluminum are some of the only

everyday substances that can be recycled indefinitely

forever, five-ever, six-ever

fo-evuh evuh

but I’m tryna say little tamagotchi,

this isn’t a climate doom poem

this isn’t a “this is all your fault” poem

The kinds of folks that read poems

know that plastics are killing us.

The goal then is to not berate.

It is to ease hearts, inspire lights in eyes

in putting solutions in hands, in homes,

giving up the ex-lover, the old flame of polyurethane

The kinds of folks that read poems

know something is wrong.

The goal then is to not depress.

But to give folks the means for change, the opaque hope

that there is a beautiful tomorrow worth saving.

A Jetsons like future, shiny and sleek,

a store like Sans Market where you can get glass,

toothpaste tablets, wooden toothbrushes

and reusable and refillable anything’s

a braver, newer world like those on

Enterprise, Voyager, Stargazer,

call it solar punk, call it utopia

but don’t call it late for supper

and let folks know that

there is a future worth saving

and that you and I

and that you and I

are worthy of saving too

–Denzel Johnson Green

