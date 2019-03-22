“Exploring The Spring Break Season” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Spring Break is an annual tradition that has been occurring for decades. Many people feel that Spring Break is a great opportunity to relax and recharge. But just how did this annual event get started and how can we make the best of this annual tradition? On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring this annual event to include: hearing valuable Spring Break safety tips, Learning about Spring Fever, and also exploring some of the top Spring Break Destinations.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

