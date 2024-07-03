Donate Now!
Exploring Weight Loss Medications, Cholesterol Management, and Autoimmune Conditions with Dr Fred Harvey

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
Dr. Fred Harvey discusses various health topics, with a significant focus on the implications of modern medications, particularly the GLP-1 analogs like Ozempic, used for weight loss and managing type 2 diabetes. He highlights the importance of addressing underlying toxicity in the body and emphasizes the need for functional medicine approaches to manage health issues effectively. The episode features our infamous “Ask Me Anything” segment, where Dr. Harvey answers questions on a range of topics, including hepatitis C, eustachian tube issues, vertigo, and more.

Caller Summaries:

High Cholesterol and Low Potassium (00:13:54): Caller Renee asks about managing high cholesterol and low potassium levels without medication. Dr. Harvey advises focusing on a diet rich in organic fruits and vegetables, avoiding processed foods, and considering a functional medicine evaluation.

Calcinosis Cutis and Lupus (00:26:49): Caller Karen discusses her diagnosis of calcinosis cutis and lupus. Dr. Harvey recommends a gluten-free, whole foods diet and suggests supplements like curcumin and boswellia for inflammation.

Eustachian Tube Issues (00:33:56): Caller Anonymous asks about dealing with eustachian tube pressure and pain. Dr. Harvey suggests using a neti pot, xylitol nasal spray, and avoiding artificial additives in food.

Eye Health and Fatigue (00:36:26): Caller Mary inquires about maintaining eye health and dealing with tired eyes. Dr. Harvey recommends eye exercises, reducing gluten intake, and taking supplements like fish oil and borage oil.

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (00:41:07): Caller Greg discusses his struggles with mast cell activation syndrome and associated dizziness. Dr. Harvey advises on antihistamines, a low-histamine diet, and vagus nerve exercises to manage symptoms.

Sudden Diarrhea After Eating (00:47:06): Caller Ed experiences sudden diarrhea after eating salads, especially from salad bars. Dr. Harvey suggests it could be due to contamination or sulfites and advises avoiding buffets and salad bars.

Migraine and Nerve Pain (00:50:14): Caller Sarah describes her migraines and nerve pain, noting that rizatriptan helps. Dr. Harvey discusses the potential role of inflammation and suggests a gluten-free diet and a functional medicine workup.

Tags
,

