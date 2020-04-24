“Exploring Your Creativity” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Brandon Bush, (an Atlanta, Georgia musician), spent 14-days in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 following his interactions with Tom Hanks and his wife (Rita Wilson). In an blog posting in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a staff writer provided details as to what Bush did during his isolation. Namely, he used that time to explore his musical creativity through the use of new technology. Additionally, he also engaged in new forms of musical collaboration.

In addition to Bush, there are many other people around the world who have also had to become more creative due to COVID-19. Their creativity have ranged from: (1) Using social media platforms like Zoom, Skype and Bluejeans to host virtual birthday celebrations, (2) taking advantage of free virtual tours from various theme parks, and also finding creative ways to earn money online.

On Morning Energy, we are going to do our part to help you explore your creativity through uplifting and motivational music.

Join Renna Reddick and Program Director Randy Wynne Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special collaborative program on this topic. We are am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!