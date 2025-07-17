Extreme heat threatens students in Florida and beyond, report shows

School by tiero via iStock for WMNF News.

New research shows how many public schools across the country are facing extreme heat.

Tampa is one of three Florida cities which has one of the highest percentages of students in urban heat zones nationwide.

This analysis from Climate Central included over 12 thousand K-12 public schools with nearly 6.2 million enrolled students.

Researchers found that about 76% of these students attend school in extreme urban heat islands – neighborhoods where the built environment adds at least 8°F more heat.

And in Tampa, that number is even higher, with 92% of students falling into this category.

Also in the top 10 cities with the highest percentage are West Palm Beach, with 95 percent of students, and Orlando, with 97 percent.



Jen Brady is a senior data analyst at Climate Central.

“It’s caused by roads, buildings, pavements, blacktop. You don’t need a big downtown to get that. You can get that just by excessive development,” Brady told WMNF.

Children are especially vulnerable to heat – they have less capacity to regulate temperature and lower levels of sweat production.

“They’re more susceptible to heat stroke, and there’s also just the moderation of kind of being aware of like, I said, if youre out at recess, just being aware that, you know, your running around and your hot, your a kid, youre maybe not going to think, ‘I’m feeling a little queasy’,” Brady said.



Brady encourages parents to make their kids aware of heat exhaustion and advocate for natural shade by planting trees in their community.

“You already seeing a lot of schools thinking, ‘Is there some place that we can put some grass? Is there someplace we can put a cooling area, or is there some way we can shade the school, plant trees around the window so the school can be shaded?'” Brady said.